One suspect was fatally shot and another was wounded in a home invasion Friday night on Eleanor Street, Baton Rouge Police said.
First responders received a call that several people had entered a home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street armed with handguns, according to a news release. The homeowner fired at the invaders and struck two suspects.
The suspects drove to the 8000 block of Airline Highway at the RaceTrac gas station after the shooting, police said.
Altren Dukes, 19, was found dead from gunshot injuries at the scene, police said. Another suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Dewayne Davis, a third suspect, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
It was the fourth shooting death on Friday. Two people were shot and killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. and another man was discovered dead in a motel on Airline Highway Friday morning, near the road's intersection with North Foster Drive.