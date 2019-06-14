Angola

This April 22, 2009 photo shows a view of the front entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (AP file photo/Judi Bottoni)

A corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has been arrested for smuggling cellphones and money to inmates, state Corrections Department spokesman Ken Pastorick reports.

Investigators discovered Sargent  Christopher Allen, 28, of Woodville, Mississippi, had seized a contraband cellphone from an inmate earlier in the week, then gave it to another inmate.

Allen has worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2009 and held the title of lieutenant prior to his arrest, Pastorick said. Allen resigned during the investigation.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Allen on one count of malfeasance in office. Allen admitted to his crimes when questioned by investigators, Pastorick said.

