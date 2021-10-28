Two people escaped an apartment fire on College Drive early Thursday by jumping from the second story, Baton Rouge officials said.
The blaze broke out in a kitchen at the Bienville Towers Apartments, 2100 College Dr., around 12:20 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a press release.
The two people, whose ages and genders were not released, jumped to safety, according to BRFD. They were taken to a hospital for what officials called non-life-threatening injuries. They didn't say if they were injured in the fire or by their jump.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen, they said. Damages are estimated at $225,000.
BRFD did not say what caused the fire.