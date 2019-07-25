Baton Rouge police announced Thursday the arrest of a juvenile suspect in the killing of Davonta Deon London, whose body was dumped in BREC's Perkins Road park last month.

The 16-year-old male juvenile will be booked into the parish's juvenile detention center on first-degree murder and armed robbery, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Police didn't provide additional details about the killing or what led them to the suspect.

London, 18, was found dead in the parking lot behind Olympia Stadium one afternoon last month. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said at the time that a vehicle pulled into the park, dumped the body and fled the scene, turning left onto Kenilworth Parkway toward Highland Road.

Davonta grew up in Baton Rouge. He had recently earned his GED and had been working in construction and landscaping. Relatives said he was full of energy — always ready with a smile or joke and always busy with jobs and projects.

"He was just starting to direct his own path," his grandmother Lisa London said. "It's just evil out there. Things can come to even the best of our children."

