BELLE ROSE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man wanted in a triple shooting in Belle Rose that killed a Baton Rouge man and injured two others, including an 11-year-old.
Deputies said Friday that Shontun Joseph fatally shot Cameron R. Brooks, 21, 7287 Sumrall Drive, on the street in the 100 block of Freetown Lane.
The shooting happened in the late evening of Sept. 24 and was the culmination of a feud that began earlier in the day with an incident among a group of people, said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
The reasons for that dispute remain unclear.
A 51-year-old man and the 11-year-old were also shot while inside a home and had non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said in a statement.
Cavalier said the man and youth were not tied to the shooting of Brooks but had been hit when Joseph fired his gun.
Joseph, 160A Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, is wanted on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, deputies said.
Deputies said Joseph is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the detectives’ office at (985) 526-1627 or the communications division at (985) 369-2912.