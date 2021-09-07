One person was pronounced dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex off O'Neal Lane on Tuesday, officials said.
The victim was identified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office as Derrick Walker, 32.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said police received multiple 911 calls at around 11:20 a.m. for gunshots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, Walker was found dead in the front yard of his apartment.
Detectives are still in the process of gathering evidence, including security video footage, and talking to witnesses, Hicks said. She added police are following up on several leads.
“It’s still very much an active investigation,” she said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.