Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on Thursday apologized to the family of Alton Sterling and the Baton Rouge community for how his department handled the hiring, training and investigation of Blane Salamoni, whom he fired for his role in the fatal shooting of Sterling in 2016.

Paul called Salamoni a "man who should have never, ever worn this uniform. Period."

Paul said that Salamoni did not disclose a prior arrest in an domestic abuse incident during his hiring process — a misstep that should have prevented Salamoni from qualifying to be an officer.

Salamoni was detained by police in July 2009 at Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge, according to incident reports that were released to The Advocate in a public records request.

An off-duty East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy had observed Salamoni yelling and shoving a female at the bar about 1 a.m., when the off-duty deputy intervened to try to physically control Salamoni, the report says.

Officers were then called to the scene, who worked with the off-duty deputy to apprehend Salamoni. The woman involved told officers that she had been dating Salamoni, but they had broken up earlier that day. She said Salamoni came to the bar, started yelling at her and then shoved her several times.

Incident reports show that Salamoni was apprehended for simple battery.

However, later that morning, the woman arrived at the police station, where she declined to press charges in the matter. Prosecutors did not go forward with the case, records show.

It's unclear if Salamoni was ever booked into jail or issued a misdemeanor summons in the incident.

The Advocate does not typically identify victims of domestic violence.

Paul announced Thursday morning that his department and Salamoni reached a settlement agreement in the former officer's disciplinary appeal for his termination in the Alton Sterling shooting.

Paul said Salamoni's termination will be replaced with a formal resignation from the department, and in exchange the officer will withdraw his appeal to the local civil service board, which review discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters. The appeal hearing was scheduled for later this month but has now been canceled, allowing both Paul and Salamoni — along with the entire Baton Rouge community — to avoid once again rehashing the events of July 5, 2016.

Salamoni will not receive back pay.

Paul said the deal will "ensure (Salamoni) will never be policing the streets of Baton Rouge again."