A man arrested Tuesday in the assaults of two 13-year-old girls late last week at pickup areas of two different schools, the authorities said, is accused of pointing a gun at both of the girls and trying to lure one to a car.
Police booked Hunter Talley, 26, on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and a single count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a statement late Tuesday. The incidents happened last Thursday and Friday, McKneely said.
In the Thursday incident, Talley is accused of pointing a gun at a 13-year-old girl in the pickup area, groping her and trying to lure her to a car before driving away, according to McKneely's statement.
Talley is also accused of pointing a gun at a different 13-year-old girl the following day, McKneely said, this time at a different location.
McKneely's statement does not divulge where the alleged attacks took place. He said the investigation is ongoing.