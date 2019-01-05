A Hammond man was accused of breaking the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant on Government Street Saturday and later attempting to steal a police officer’s gun.
Baton Rouge police said more than $1,000 in damage was done to four double pane windows at the McDonald's in the 700 block of Government Street.
Ralphaell Day, 38, of 1201 E. Louisiana Ave. in Hammond, admitted causing the damage to gain attention from police and receive medical treatment for a minor burn to his right hand, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
Day was brought to Our Lady of the Lake North emergency room and his handcuffs were removed during treatment for his burn injuries.
When the officer told Day he would not be admitted to the hospital, Day told the officer he was not going back to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and lunged for the officer’s gun, the report said.
The officer stunned Day and placed him back into handcuffs. He was booked into parish prison at approximately 6:30 a.m. on counts of simple criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a peace officer.