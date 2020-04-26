A 58-year-old who was fatally shot in the 1800 block of North Pamela Drive in Baton Rouge on Sunday has been identified by police and a suspect is in custody.
Curtis Richardson was killed around 9:30 a.m., according to BRPD.
Ronnie Kato, 36, is accused of shooting Richardson and fleeing the scene before eventually shooting two BRPD officers hours later, killing one.
Kato was taken into custody around 4 p.m. after a standoff with police.
The officers shot have not been named, but chief Murphy Paul said the officer killed was a 21-year veteran of the department.
Once booked into jail, Kato will be charged with first degree murder for Richardson's death as well as any additional charges for the officer-involved shooting, BRPD said.