LABADIEVILLE - Three men have been arrested after firing large-caliber weapons from their vehicle into four homes and two vehicles in Labadieville, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
No one was injured from the shooting by the three suspects but one of those suspects was injured after a person returned fire in self-defense during the incident on Violet Street noon Monday. The arrests came that afternoon.
Booked into the Assumption Parish jail, each on counts of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated criminal damage to property were:
- Brennan Mitchell, 18, of 121 La. 1014, Labadieville.
- Wilfred Mitchell, 19, of 519 Paula Drive, Thibodaux.
- Joshua Burdis, 22, of 446 Paula Drive, Thibodaux.
Bond for each of the three men was set at $170,000.
The driver of the suspects' vehicle, who was not identified by the Sheriff's Office in its ongoing investigation, was shot and injured in self defense by another man, Landon Johnson, Falcon said in a statement.
The injured suspect was treated at the hospital and released to jail.
Johnson, 22, of 122 Truman Circle, Thibodaux, was booked into jail on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $25,000.