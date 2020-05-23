Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Friday on Poydras Avenue near Orleans Drive in Baton Rouge, according to a WBRZ report.
One person was found dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Eddie Turner, Juan Banks, and Emmett Hills each were arrested in connection to the shooting, WBRZ reported.
EBRSO deputies responded to the 14000 block of Poydras Avenue around 3 p.m. to a reported shooting, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks, who said some type of dispute occurred at a residence that led to a shooting inside the home.
The condition of the second suspect is not known at this time.
WBRZ is reporting the incident was a drug bust gone wrong and that counterfeit money was used in the exchange, which led to the altercation.