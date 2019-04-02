A 19-year-old LSU student reported missing this weekend and a 21-year-old woman not affiliated with the university were the two people found dead Monday at a townhouse near campus Monday, officials said.

Max Raymond, 19, and Joy Gentil, 21, were found dead at 3005 Highland Road Monday afternoon, but police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark identified them Tuesday morning, but said the causes of death have still not been determined.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Raymond, a freshman in his second semester at LSU, was reported missing on Saturday, said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. He said a family member reported him missing and LSU Police had checked a few locations for Raymond.

A neighbor at the adjacent apartment building on Highland Road said police came around this weekend looking for a student who was missing.

+4 Two bodies found in short-term rental near LSU; no obvious signs of trauma, BRPD says The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a short-term rental near LSU's campus Monday afternoon, authorities said, but there were no ob…

Gentil was not affiliated with the university, Ballard said.

Clark said both Gentil and Raymond's autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.