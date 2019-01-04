Jan. 1: Trenity Grimes, 29, was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in a neighborhood off College Drive less than two hours into 2018. Grimes was visiting family at the complex, but police said he got into an argument with Thornton Gross Lovely, 27, who fired the fatal shots and was later arrested.
Jan. 3: Billie Rollins, 59, was shot and killed in a vacant lot on Avenue E just north of Southern University's campus. Rollins was a longtime resident of the neighborhood. His body was found lying next to his white pickup. No arrests have been made.
Jan. 26: Alfreda Mills, 40, left the Belle of Baton Rouge casino downtown about 8:45 p.m. and was later found dead from multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of her car on South Boulevard, just east of the interstate overpass. She was the mother of four adult children. No suspects or motives have been identified.
Jan. 28: Byron Jenkins, 36, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Scenic Highway. He died on the scene while a woman, also injured in the shooting, was transported to a hospital and survived. No arrests have been made.
Feb. 1: Shanta Matthews, 33, died after her boyfriend, Zachary Washington, 31, shot her and then himself in a murder-suicide. The couple died in their apartment on North Lobdell Boulevard where they lived with their two children — witnesses to the killings.
Feb. 5: Mai Nguyen, 29, was found shot to death inside her apartment near Towne Center, lying facedown wearing pajamas and one slipper. Police said they suspected robbery was the motive. Nguyen was a music manager who worked with mostly hip-hop artists in the Baton Rouge area and had invested in real estate after the 2016 flood. No suspects have been identified.
Feb. 6: Frankie Lee Caddo, 50, was shot and killed around the corner from his apartment building on Fuqua Street. His pants and shoes were missing when emergency responders arrived and Caddo had recently acquired a lump sum of money, which contributed to investigators' belief that robbery was a possible motive. No suspects have been identified.
Feb. 14: Reuben'Obie Williams, 25, was found shot to death in a vehicle on Terrace Avenue, outside a local convenience store, police said. The case remains open without any arrests.
Feb. 15: Raymond Phillips, 15, a seventh-grader at Broadmoor Middle School, was shot and killed outside a convenience store on Prescott Road. His mom said Phillips had gotten into a fight with another boy and suspected the shooting was an act of revenge. Police later arrested a 16-year-old but did not release the juvenile's name.
Feb. 15: Isaac Cornish III, 31, was found shot to death inside an apartment on Darryl Drive, in a neighborhood south of Evangeline Street. Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
Feb. 17: Dequantay Singleton, 19, was found dead from gunshot wounds at Cadillac Street Park in Baton Rouge's Zion City neighborhood not far from his home. Police believe Singleton was left lying on the ground near a picnic table for several hours before someone discovered his body. No suspects or motives have been identified.
Feb. 18: Tr'markus Taylor, 20, died just blocks from his grandmother's house in the Brownfields area of north Baton Rouge less than two years after graduating from Glen Oaks High School. Another victim was also wounded in the shooting and hospitalized. Deputies said the shooting resulted from a feud over a previous drug deal and arrested Jermey Kendell Brown, 34.
Feb. 22: Rigoberto Velasquez, 30, was found dead from stab wounds and blunt force trauma in a field off Titian Avenue after police received a call from a witness who saw one man dragging another. Police later arrested the victim's neighbor Dreveon McNair, 20 — who's accused of stabbing and suffocating Velasquez — and McNair's sister Miracle McNair, 18, who's accused of cleaning the knife. Both were indicted in June on second-degree murder.
Feb. 26: Charles Bowah, 20, had recently graduated from Tara High School and joined the U.S. Army National Guard when he was shot and killed on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. His parents are refugees from Africa who moved to Baton Rouge many years ago. Police said the shooting resulted from a drug deal gone bad. Devin Harris, 17, and Kendrick Wesley, 18, were arrested and later charged with second-degree murder.
March 2: Joseph Gray, 63, was found shot and killed inside his home on St. Gerard Avenue. Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
March 5: Eddie Samuels, 25, was visiting his uncle at a condo complex on Florida Boulevard when he stepped outside to take a phone call and was fatally shot. Police later discovered Samuels' last call was from Arthur Alexander, 33, who was arrested in New Orleans months later after fleeing to Texas. Alexander was charged with second-degree murder in December.
March 12: Chris Lawton, 41, a Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, was killed in the line of duty when a suspect ran over him in a U-Haul truck. Lawton and another officer were working undercover to arrest Albert Franklin, 33, who was wanted on domestic abuse counts. Franklin was arrested on counts including first-degree murder, but a grand jury later charged him with manslaughter.
March 14: Christopher Levi Jackson, 26, was found dead inside his apartment off Airline Highway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies have not identified any suspects or motives.
March 17: Bianca Queen, 29, died after her boyfriend stabbed and shot her inside their Annette Street home, according to police. Authorities found Queen facedown in the kitchen and blood throughout the house. Louis Howard, 30, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
March 18: Terrance Roddy, 30, got into an argument with his girlfriend Gezeria Bell, who was later accused of fatally shooting him inside their home. The fight started because Bell had told Roddy to leave and he hadn't complied. He was found dead on the porch of a neighboring house and she was indicted on second-degree murder after police concluded she was never in danger during the altercation.
March 21: Lovie Variste, 76 — a great-grandmother and retired professional cook — died in her Baton Rouge apartment after a man who identified himself as her boyfriend beat her to death while he was high on synthetic marijuana because God told him to kill, according to police. Eric Romell Augustus, 49, was later indicted on second-degree murder.
March 21: Joel Fealing, 23, died after exchanging gunfire with another man in a laundromat parking lot during an alleged drug deal. Both were taken to a hospital, where Fealing later died. Dwayne Bradley, now 30, survived his injuries and was arrested on first-degree murder. But he was later released after a grand jury declined to charge him with murder.
March 26: Amia Tyrae, 28, was found shot to death inside a room at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway. Police used surveillance footage and information from the victim's phone to identify Dedrick Butler as the suspected shooter, who investigators believe visited her motel room for sex. Butler, 22, was arrested and indicted on second-degree murder. Police initially identified Tyrae, who was transgender, by her birth name: Darrel Berryman.
April 8: Brice Anthony Lewis, 18, died after he allegedly attempted to break into a car in front of a north Baton Rouge apartment complex and the person inside shot him. The shooter fled the scene. The case remains unsolved.
April 11: Antonio Sterling, 34 — the cousin of Alton Sterling, who was killed by police officers in July 2016 — was found dead in a burning vehicle on Arkansas Street near City Park. The coroner reported Antonio Sterling was killed by a gunshot wound to the head before the vehicle was set on fire in a vacant lot. Police have identified no suspects or motive.
April 12: Stacy Gatlin, 34, was found shot to death on Cristy Drive a few blocks from her home. Gatlin’s family said she had moved to Baton Rouge several years ago for better opportunities and a new start after facing challenges, including drug use. Police have not identified any suspects.
April 28: Ricardo Alberto Agular, 23, was shot and killed during an armed robbery outside an apartment complex in the Gardere area. Another man was also injured in the shooting. Malik Raphael Gray, 16, was indicted on second-degree murder and other charges.
May 2: Louis Robinson Jr., 29 — U.S. Army veteran, local rapper and father of three — died in a hospital after he was shot on Cadillac Street. His mother said her son felt safer when deployed in Iraq because of Baton Rouge's rampant gun violence. Robinson was known by his rap name "Louis Badazz." No suspects have been identified.
May 4: Desmond Hardnett, 29, was killed outside his uncle's home on Nairn Drive in a drive-by shooting in which a woman was also injured. He was a manager for Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The case remains unsolved.
May 11: Edward Mitchell, 35, died after being stabbed in broad daylight during an argument with an assailant on 13th Street. Mitchell ran to a nearby Chevron gas station for assistance but later died in a hospital. Police have not identified a suspect or motive.
May 11: James Young, 56, was shot and killed while playing dominoes outside a home on 47th Street. Willie Mitchell, 40, is accused of killing Young and injuring another man. Mitchell was arrested and a grand jury later indicted him on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
May 13: Henry Carr, 34, known as "CJ," was fatally shot in an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Elm Grove Garden Apartments at 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive that quickly turned into a double homicide. The man who shot him during the robbery, Kendrick Dixon, was then shot by one of Carr’s friends in response, police said.
May 13: Kendrick Dixon, 32, was shot in a double homicide in the parking lot of the apartments at 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive. Dixon, a twin and father, first shot and killed Henry Carr while he robbed the man. In response, Carr’s friend, James Ricardo Johnson, 36, fatally shot Dixon. Johnson was arrested on first-degree murder, but a grand jury declined to bring charges against him in August.
May 15: Douglass Chenevert IV, 19, died behind the wheel of a black Infiniti after he was shot during a suspected drug deal at a BREC park in Scotlandville. Friends said he was a 2017 graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School. Two 16-year-olds were arrested on first-degree murder in the death.
May 20: Arvion Finley, 20, died on a sidewalk on Gus Young Avenue after police said 40-year-old Robert Harrell shot him multiple times. Police said Harrell texted Finley to come by the shop to get some money, and the fatal encounter ensued. Harrell was indicted on second-degree murder in September.
May 20: Kelvin Howard, 41, was killed in a double shooting after a fellow homeless military veteran fired at him and another man. Howard, 53-year-old DeAndre Hollins and a third man were hanging outside in Mid City when Hollins became angry, walked to a van and returned with a firearm, shooting. Howard died at the scene and the third man was transported to a hospital with injuries. Hollins was arraigned on manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in October.
May 21: Marcus Clay, 45, was shot multiple times after an argument that began at a convenience store. Police said Lionel Porter, 45, followed Clay to his North Harco Drive home, where he shot the former professional boxer and father. Porter was charged with second-degree murder in September.
May 23: Rynell Alexander, 16, was fatally shot and his friend was wounded in a shooting during a suspected drug deal off Plank Road. Alexander, a freshman at Glen Oaks High School whom friends called "Red," had driven with his 17-year-old friend to meet someone at an abandoned house, where they were attacked. A 16-year-old was later arrested in the shooting. In September, Dexter Burrell was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
May 27: Andre Guy, 35, and his brother were shot while playing basketball with their cousin, 30-year-old Johnny Sanford, on South Afton Parkway. The men got into an argument, which is when, police said, Sanford fatally shot Guy and injured his brother. Sanford was arrested on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice but thus far has been charged only with attempted second-degree murder, court records show.
May 31: Brent Batiste, 25, was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver's seat of his parked car in Baton Rouge's Northdale neighborhood. Batiste was a Southern University graduate and had recently started his career as a middle school teacher. Police have not identified any suspects in the case.
June 4: Jerry Johnson, 57, was found fatally shot at the end of Coolidge Street, a dead-end road near River Road. Police believe he was homeless. No arrests have been made.
June 4: Sirroy Young, 33, was shot multiple times during a struggle with two men police said were attempting to rob him at gunpoint after arranging a drug transaction. He died in a hospital three days later. Two brothers, Sedrick Lewis, 33, and Shatner Lewis, 30, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
June 7: Kelvin Brown Jr., 32, was fatally shot on Winbourne Avenue near Howell Community Park in what police called a drug deal that turned into an armed robbery. Tykelian Lafleur, 19, was arrested on first-degree murder after police said he set up Brown for the robbery then shot him. Lafleur has not been charged.
June 13: Dedawn Bush, 20, was shot and killed while walking on College Drive after police said a man she had previously dated stole a gun from his cousin and opened fire on her. Bush had graduated from Belaire High School in 2017 and wanted to become a nurse. Billy Pettice, 38, was arrested in Texas several days after the shooting. Authorities took him into custody after he fell or jumped from a bridge. He was charged in October with second-degree murder.
June 15: Jeremy Selvage, 30, was found shot to death in a driveway in the early morning on Davenport Avenue, in a neighborhood near the Baton Rouge Zoo. No suspects have been identified in the shooting.
June 18: Johnny Warren, 31, was killed as he dropped off a friend on South 15th Street after a night of bowling. A gunman opened fire on the car, killing Warren and injuring his friend, who survived. Warren, a Baton Rouge native and father of three, was injured in a shooting in the same area a year prior. Police have not arrested anyone in the shooting.
June 19: Lonnie Ray Paul, 34, died at a hospital after he was shot at a friend's house down the street from where he lived in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Police said the father of four was killed during an altercation over a dice game, but his family disputed that account. Darrius Joseph, 22, was arrested in the case but later released from jail after a grand jury declined to indict him.
June 24: Maria Marcello, 34, died after her husband, Thomas Marcello, fatally shot her and then himself in their home off Highland Road. Police said Thomas Marcello suffered from long-standing mental health issues that could have played a role in the incident.
July 8: Cedrick Washington, 43, was wounded in a shooting on July 8 on North Ardenwood Drive. He died in a hospital almost six months later, on Jan. 1, 2019. No suspects or motive have been identified in the incident.
July 12: Curley Woods, 57, was shot and killed outside a neighborhood grocery store off Plank Road. Two men, Corey Chaney, 27, and William Patrick Womack, 28, were arrested after police obtained surveillance footage from the store. Both suspects were later charged with second-degree murder.
July 22: Barbara Lewis-Brown, 77, died at a hospital after police found her in "deplorable" conditions, suffering from severe infection caused by untreated bedsores. She was also severely malnourished and covered in feces and maggots, unable to move from the couch. Four of her close relatives, who authorities said were responsible for her care, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
July 23: Wendell East, 46, died not long after he was shot in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive on Blueberry Street. No suspects or motives have been identified.
Aug. 10: Marcus Haynes, 35, was shot while driving his car on North 31st Street but didn’t die until almost a month later. Darius Bell, 20, was arrested in the shooting, and in December, he was indicted on second-degree murder.
Aug. 11: Spencer Hebert, 32, was fatally shot in a car wash bay on North Foster Drive, during what police believe was a drug deal. Three juveniles were arrested in his death after video showed the youths approaching the spot where Hebert was killed. However, the case against the youngest suspect, a 13-year-old, was dismissed in December. The two older suspects, 15-year-old Gregory Howard IV and now-17-year-old Tayan Jackson, have been charged as adults with second-degree murder.
Aug. 20: Gabrielle Nicole Joseph Bessix, 27, died after her ex-boyfriend Broderick Jhy Edwards, 25, shot and killed her, then shot at her friend before killing himself outside her home. Police said the two had been fighting that morning and Bessix — a nurse and mother of a young daughter — had called her friend to come over. They had a history of domestic violence and Bessix had recently obtained a restraining order against Edwards.
Aug. 23: Jamison Murray Tate, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway of a building in the Port Royal apartment complex on Airline Highway. His death left residents of the complex worried about high crime rates there, but the case has not been solved.
Sept. 1: Jerry Spain, 28, was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex off North Harrell’s Ferry Road after police said 35-year-old Warren Davis shot him in the head during a feud between the men. Police said Davis threatened Spain in a phone call hours before Spain died. Davis was arrested on second-degree murder but has not been charged.
Sept. 6: Anthony Benton, 49, had traveled to Baton Rouge from South Carolina to visit family when he was shot in his car just blocks from his childhood home in Zion City. Police said the shooting followed an argument over respect. A 16-year-old was later arrested on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, but a grand jury declined to bring charges.
Sept. 8: Jyrish Turner, 25, was shot and killed during what police described as a drug deal gone bad outside a house in a neighborhood off Airline Highway that neighbors said was known for illicit activity. Calvin Ricks Jr., 28, who was also injured in the shooting but survived, was arrested on first-degree murder, among other counts, but later was charged with only drug and weapon offenses.
Sept. 9: Jeremiah Hall, 26, was killed in a double shooting at a mobile home park off Victoria Drive, an encounter that officials believe stemmed from a prior incident between Hall and the suspect's brother. Hall, an aspiring rapper known as "Jeremiah da Profit," died after the shooting that also injured a 25-year-old man. Tyree Richard, 20, was arrested on second-degree murder but has not been charged.
Sept. 22: Jaquincy Ross, 18, was gunned down in an apartment complex near Southern University — where his stepfather had also been shot and killed just 15 months earlier. Police later arrested Wilfred Celestine, 22, who had recently been released from prison, where he'd been serving time for his role in a New Orleans mass shooting three years earlier. Witnesses told police Celestine was retaliating against Ross, who had stolen a PlayStation from another apartment in his complex.
Sept. 22: Zirandall Turner, 42, was fatally shot in his Jefferson Avenue home, just off North Foster Drive, by a man who police said had recently moved in with him. Harry Nelson, 45, is accused of shooting Turner soon after he moved into the house from a nursing home. Nelson was arrested several days later on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, but he has not been charged.
Sept. 28: Wayde Sims, 20 — a Baton Rouge native and LSU basketball player beloved among his teammates — was shot in the head while defending his friend during a fight outside a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus, according to police. Authorities identified the suspect using video footage of the incident and DNA swabbed from a pair of his glasses, which were left on the scene. Dyteon Simpson, 20, was arrested on second-degree murder.
Sept. 29: Justin Netter, 40, died near a playground at an Airline Highway apartment complex, where he was shot multiple times. No arrests have been made.
Oct. 13: Malik Anthony Jackson, 22, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Acadian Thruway. He had moved to Baton Rouge from Mississippi after graduating from high school a few years earlier. Police have not identified any suspects.
Nov. 1: Donnell Matthews, 33, and another man were shot outside Matthews’ Huron Street home in an attack that remains unsolved. Matthews, a father of five, known to family as "Dino," died in a hospital. The other man survived.
Nov. 2: Jahiem Holliday, 6, was playing outside with his siblings and neighbors when one of the other children in the group shot him, according to police. Jahiem had recently started first grade and wanted to become a teacher when he grew up. A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Investigators believe the gun belonged to the suspect's uncle.
Nov. 4: Ketron McDonald, 22, of Carencro, died while he was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near Perkins Road, where he was hit by gunfire. Police believe someone in a passing vehicle fired at McDonald’s car, causing him to crash. No arrests have been made.
Nov. 6: Tavoris Smith, 27, was found dead in his home after a shooting on Sycamore Street. Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
Nov. 8: Sabrina Collins, 48, was found shot multiple times inside a house on East Washington Street, just blocks from City-Brooks Park. Police believe Lathan Wheeler, 25, went to the home and began arguing with Collins and another man. Though Collins tried to break up the fight, Wheeler later shot her, police said. Wheeler was arrested on second-degree murder.
Nov. 8: Loney Taylor, 41, died at a hospital after a double shooting off Staring Lane that also left another man injured. The case remains unsolved.
Nov. 12: Westley Corey Pullins, 37, a Baton Rouge father and truck driver, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of his car, which was parked in a neighborhood off College Drive where he had been hanging out with relatives and watching the Saints game earlier that day. Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
Nov. 14: Johnell Davis, 42, Berman Hudson, 39, and Willie Kinchen, 38, were all killed in a quadruple shooting outside a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue. A fourth person was also injured but survived. Kinchen had recently worked at the shop, Ragusa Deli and Meat Market, and Hudson had lived nearby in the neighborhood. No arrest has been made in the case.
Nov. 15: Clayton Wheeler, 28, was shot on Sherwood Street and transported to a hospital, where he died three days later. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiwan Snowden, who admitted to the shooting, on a count of second-degree murder.
Nov. 18: Stefanie Vallery, 51, died after her estranged husband broke into her house and stabbed her to death in front of her daughter and her sister — former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda. Both were injured while trying to protect Vallery from the stabbing attack, police said. Michael Vallery, 49, fled the scene but was arrested on Christmas morning and booked on first-degree murder.
Nov. 20: Dylan McClendon, 23, fatally overdosed on heroin that friends purchased on his behalf. Three men staying with McClendon at a sober living facility — one of whom also overdosed that night but survived — were arrested as principals to second-degree murder. Police said McClendon provided money for his friends to buy the drugs for him.
Nov. 26: Ashton Wells, 25, a local rapper who was popularly known as "Blvd Quick," was fatally shot outside the building where he lived at the Lakeside Villa Apartments, a gated complex off Millerville Road and Interstate 12. Police said they were looking into "rap beef" as a possible motive, but no one has been named a suspect or arrested.
Dec. 2: Jordan Spears, 27, was found dead inside his Zion City home after a midday shooting. The Baton Rouge native left behind five small children. One of his neighbors, Curtis Holland, 25, was arrested on first-degree murder after police said he admitted going to Spears' home with a gun and asking Spears to return a stolen item. Holland said when Spears tried to grab his gun, he shot the man once and then several more times in the head.
Dec. 3: Billy Harrington, 44, was shot and killed inside his apartment on North Sherwood Forest Drive. The father of four died after his roommate walked in and produced a gun, which he fired until it was empty after the two had gotten into a fight several days earlier, police said. Demond Mack, 43, was arrested on second-degree murder.
Dec. 4: Charvon Johnson, 19, was shot in the driveway of an abandoned house on Jackson Avenue, just off North Acadian Thruway, a street where some of his family members lived. The killing of Johnson, the father of a 2-year-old girl, remains unsolved and under investigation.
Dec. 4: Julius Thomas Sr., 55, was found dead, wrapped in a tarp in the middle of an intersection on South Flannery Road. Officials said they believe Kevin Hewitt Dukes, 42, shot Thomas at Dukes’ car business on Old Hammond Highway, then dumped his body from a moving vehicle about a mile away in a killing motivated by a feud over money. Dukes was arrested on second-degree murder, and court records show officials plan to add an additional count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Dec. 5: Brian Cook, 42, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside an abandoned house in a residential neighborhood between Plank Road and Interstate 110. Cook had traveled to Baton Rouge from Kyle, Texas. The case remains unsolved.
Dec. 25: Gerald Augustus Jr., 37, walked outside of his mother's house before sunrise on Christmas morning and was shot to death. He was a father to two young sons. No suspects or motives have been identified.
Dec. 26: Vernon Covington, 42, was found dead, lying next to a vehicle after a shooting on Washington Avenue. Police said Covington was shot after an argument. No arrest has been made.
Dec. 26: Tyree Jackson, 25, was shot the day after Christmas and died on New Year's Eve from his injuries. A second man suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Police have not identified any suspects or motives but said investigators believe the two men were shot in a vehicle and later arrived at a hospital.