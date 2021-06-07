Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a Monday morning fire that damaged two houses, displacing 4 people, was intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 4:10 a.m. at 2946 Washington Ave. Officials said the fire initially began at a vacant home but the flames soon spread to the neighboring house, where four people live.
No one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters put out the flames by 4:41 a.m.
Authorities did not say why they suspect it was arson.
Damages to the vacant home were estimated to be around $50,000, according to BRFD officials. Damages to the neighboring home were estimated to be around $20,000.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.