Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Doneisha Carter, 24, 21902 Samuels Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and improper lane usage.
- Shenika Carter, 25, 21930 Samuels Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and improper lane usage.
- Marshall Jackson, 36, 8139 Calverton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper turn, license plate required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Prince Lang, 39, 2360 Toledo Street, Baker, first-offense DWI, improper window tint and insurance required.
- Jordan Tamplain, 27, 3271 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and display of plate.
- Volha Tryshyna, 31, 302 W. Parkland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation and no proof of insurance.