A Springfield man recently evicted from a FEMA trailer has been arrested on a count of arson, accused of setting the trailer on fire.
Eddie Smith, 33, was booked into Livingston Parish Jail Saturday on one count each of simple arson, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property and littering.
The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a social media post Saturday that the Springfield Fire Department determined a Feb. 3 trailer fire at the 25000 block of Traylor Lane was intentional.
Witnesses reported seeing Smith damaging equipment and dumping trash around the property prior to the fire. They said they saw Smith driving away when they heard an explosion and saw smoke coming from the trailer.
State Fire Marshal officials obtained an arrest warrant for Smith Feb. 4 and took him into custody Saturday.