A faulty space heater was the cause of a house fire Tuesday that firefighters were quickly able to contain, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said.
The fire broke out shortly after noon behind a space heater in the bathroom of a home on Brice Street, department spokesman Mark Miles said. Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire before it spread through the house, Miles said.
Three people who were at the home at the time escaped without any injuries, he said.
Earlier this winter, the Baton Rouge Fire Department released a number of precautions to take in light of cold weather:
- Make sure space heaters have 3 feet of space around them.
- Only use space heaters with an automatic shut-off that are plugged directly into an outlet, not an extension cord.
- Children should stay at least 3 feet away from fireplaces, stoves and space heaters.
- Inspect and service furnaces and chimneys.
- Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
- Wood for a fireplace should be dry and seasoned.
The National weather service also recommends keeping space heaters on a flat, level surface in a well-ventilated area.
Temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to drop close to 30 degrees Fahrenheit.