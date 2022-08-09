BR.moteloverdose.adv TS 882.jpg

A father who is accused of letting his 2-year-old son fall down a flight of stairs, beating him with a belt and leaving him alone, unresponsive in a Baton Rouge hotel room will now face first-degree murder counts, according to police. 

Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday on counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after his son Kyland King died from injuries he suffered at the OYO Hotel Sunday. Authorities said his arrest was upgraded to first-degree murder Tuesday. 

A report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark found that Kyland King died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. 

Kyland King's death was the third high-profile case of child neglect reported in East Baton Rouge Parish this week past after. A mother was arrested after her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose and a Zachary man was arrested and accused of rape and sexual abuse of several child in his care.

