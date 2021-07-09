A Baton Rouge man was arrested and booked on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fired a gun at her family, police said.
Kendall Dallas Johnson, 23, arrived at a home on Eaton Street around 5 a.m. on June 29 and began knocking on his ex-girlfriend's window, yelling for her to come outside, according to his arrest warrant. The two had been dating for four years, and the woman told police she recognized his voice.
The woman's mother then entered the room after she heard Johnson’s yelling to find him trying to enter the house through the window air-conditioning unit. After Johnson pushed the unit onto the floor, he leaned through the opening and fired about nine or 10 shots into the home, the warrant says.
The bullets hit the walls and did not strike anyone in the home. Two children and the ex-girlfriend’s sisters were also present at the time of the shooting.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of home invasion, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
The arresting officer noted in the arrest warrant that Johnson could be eligible for a Gwen's Law hearing, given the domestic nature of his charges. Gwen's Law was created to evaluate whether defendants have the potential to harm a member of their family or the public.
In 2019, Johnson was convicted on attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of his sister's boyfriend while the man was sleeping in his car. He shot him once in the stomach before his gun jammed and he ran away, police said. The victim survived his injuries and was able to identify Johnson.