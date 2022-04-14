Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest in a daytime drive-by shooting that left two people dead outside the Mall of Louisiana in February.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Thursday afternoon that an arrest had been made, but did not immediately identify the suspect.
The drive-by shooting, which killed two people and injured two more near a strip of restaurants and businesses outside the mall, was a particularly brazen instance of targeted violence in a parish that has struggled to quell a steady rise in homicide rates.
At the time, McKneely said police believed the victims and perpetrators were known to one another and part of what he described as “rival groups.”
Grainy cell phone footage from the shooting showed a young man hanging outside the rear passenger door of a bullet-riddled tan Chevy Malibu, his head moving feebly as the scene around him descends into chaos.
Sobs and screams of “I need help” can be heard emanating from just beyond the camera’s line of sight as it pans to a woman crouched on the curb, gently stroking the face of another man as he lies in the grass, his eyes closed, hands loosely clutching his abdomen. Horrified restaurant patrons watched the shooting unfold from within the mall.
Baton Rouge had 149 homicides last year. According to a count maintained by The Advocate, more than two dozen people were killed either in a drive-by shooting or while they sat in a vehicle. The city has set an annual homicide record several times in recent years.