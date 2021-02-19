A Roseland man was killed in a traffic crash in St. Helena Parish Thursday evening, state police said.
The crash took place on around 6 p.m. on LA 1047, north of LA 1046, according to Trooper Jeremy Price.
Price said 53-year-old Jimmy Muse was traveling on LA 1047 in a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 when he entered a right curve. For unclear reasons, Price's truck left the roadway and overturned. Muse, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.
He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, Price said. A blood sample was taken from Muse for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.