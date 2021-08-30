A 15-year-old boy shot two men at a business at 2956 Nicholson Drive around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Investigators believe the two got into an argument, and the boy fired two shots, hitting a 22-year-old and and 28-year-old.
A third individual at the scene, a 30-year-old female, remained uninjured.
The two men were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and the juvenile was later booked into Juvenile Detention on three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.