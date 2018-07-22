A woman was brought to the hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off Highland Road, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim was in stable condition.
Crews responded to the 700 block of East Grant Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said early reports indicate the man was shot in the arm.
Editor's note: This post was modified at 8:04 p.m. The person shot was a woman, not a man, as police originally reported.