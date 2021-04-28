A car ran into a house at the corner of Fountain View Avenue and Bayou Fountain Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, injuring the driver and a dog but not the three residents who were in the home when it happened, a St. George Fire Department spokesperson said in a statement.
Firefighters arrived around 7:10 a.m. to find the car had gone completely into the house, the statement said. The driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated; he initially said he needed no medical attention, but was later brought to the hospital by EMS.
A pet Rottweiler was hurt, but was able to walk, and was taken to a veterinarian by a neighbor. A second dog ran from the scene, but returned after the fire engines left.
The house was made unlivable by the crash. The Red Cross is assisting the people who live there.
Charles Fitzgerald, who lives in the house, said he was at work when the crash happened. He said he otherwise he may have been asleep in a bed the car hit.