Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy Friday afternoon on Madison Avenue, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Coppola said 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday was shot to death just before 5 p.m. Friday in a home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue, just north of Memorial Stadium. On Friday evening, police said they had detained two children for questioning, including a 13-year-old.

Early Saturday, Coppola said a 13-year-old boy was booked into the juvenile detention center on a count of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile in the incident, Coppola said. The motive of the shooting remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Investigators said children had been playing, but they weren't sure what led to the gunfire. Initially, police said the children may have gotten into an argument.

The gun, which didn't belong to the victim's family, hadn't been found Friday afternoon, police said.