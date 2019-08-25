Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dondrick Caine, 40, 3331 Fort Myers Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a highway.
- Anthony Desselle, 28, 2867 W J Wicker Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and warrant/bench warrant.
- Dustin Eaton, 35, 11035 Shoecreek Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Darius Harrison, 24, 10616 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Deon Hudson, 27, 10795 Mead Road Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license and insurance required.
- D'Quincy Huggins, 30, 23430 Burrell Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, operating vehicle while under suspension for prior offense and helmet required.
- Chancellor Jones, 43, 1222 Terrace St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license not in possession.
- Gage Nevels, 23, 9526 Deer Trail Ave., Zachary first-offense DWI.
- Raymond Varnado, 61, 10251 Avenue East, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, drug paraphernalia and false motor vehicle inspection certificates.