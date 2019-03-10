Two people were injured Sunday night in a shooting on Sherwood Valley Court, but police are still investigating the circumstances of the attack.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Sherwood Valley Court.
Coppola said preliminary information is that the shooting involved two victims, and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said as of 9 p.m. Sunday one person had been transported to an area hospital.