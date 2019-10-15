A woman turned herself in Tuesday after police identified her as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Denham Springs.

Patricia Street, 28, was booked into jail on a count of hit-and-run, a felony. She told investigators she knew she had hit something, but was unaware it was a person, according to Denham Springs police.

Arthur Lang, 44, was killed in the crash.

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle found along Denham Springs highway The body of a man believed to have been killed in an overnight hit and run was found early Tuesday along Pete's Highway in Denham Springs.

Street turned herself in after authorities developed her as a suspect based on tips from residents that her car, which had received heavy frontal damage, was parked outside the Denham Springs Walmart, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.