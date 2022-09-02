Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has fired a corrections officer who investigators say recorded surveillance video of himself while he was caught last weekend in the middle of a fight between two parish jail inmates.
Sheriff's detectives learned Mathew Hall used his cell phone to record the video of himself on the job and captured the fight at Ascension Parish Prison, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday.
The recording was later shared with unauthorized personnel and then, later, posted on social media. Sheriff's Office policy prohibits sharing security video without authorization, deputies added.
Detectives opened an investigation on Monday into the source of the video and how it ended up on social media.
Hall, who had worked for the Sheriff's Office for nine months, told investigators that he shared the video that he made with someone he knew personally, deputies said.
But, Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said that investigators are still trying to determine who posted the video on social media.
A brief snippet of video, first published by WBRZ, shows Hall struggling to keep an inmate from coming through a door as another inmate rushes up behind Hall and reaches over him to attack the first inmate.
Though not shown on the video, Hall had opened the door moments before the fight started, Jackson said.
The fight was between inmates from rival sides of Donaldsonville, sheriff's deputies said. The jail is located near the west bank city.
No correctional officers nor inmates were injured during the fight, deputies said.
On Thursday, Jackson said then that no arrests, resignations or terminations had resulted from the investigation, but internal discipline was likely.
Hall's termination announced on Friday marked a step up from that earlier assessment. Jackson added on Friday that he could not say whether or not the incident would lead to any arrests.
Jackson said the investigation is continuing.