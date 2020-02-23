Authorities arrested at least 13 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gonzalez Arguello, 25, 13354 W. Mill Grove Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, hit and run, careless operation and driver's license expired.
- Patrick Beard, 23, 621 Venzule Drive, Brusly, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Payton Blanchard, 22, 43058 Cypress Bend Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, backing unsafely and careless driving.
- Jeremy Dismukes, 28, 6455 Overton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, seat belt violation, insurance required and reckless operation.
- Deante George, 25, 5055 Bank St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper turn, flight from an officer, possession schedule 5 drugs, general speed law and reckless operation.
- George Hills, 49, 2548 Fairchild Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense.
- Lionel Johnson, 32, 11888 Longridge Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and obstruction of a highway.
- Derek Leger, 22, 15822 Shetland Ave., Central, second-offense DWI, seat belt violation, expired inspection and possession of alcohol in vehicle.
- Dustin Morgan, 29, 8727 Scarlet Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, and improper lane usage.
- Chad Nixon, 46, 13467 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, display of license plate and driver's license suspended.
- Rodney Townson, 35, 508 Key Largo Drive, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, headlights required and misrepresentation during booking.
- Roderick Wallace, 55, 11947 Hallmark Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, insurance required, failure to maintain control and equipment violation.
- Tobaris Winchester, 33, 5340 Clayton St. Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate required, child restraints required, disobeying traffic control device, and driver's license required.