After one person was killed in a hit and run in Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for information.
Deputies responded to West 10th Street and Walton Street in Donaldsonville shortly before midnight on Friday in response to a hit and run, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre,
A 51-year-old victim sustained major injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The person later died from their injuries.
The sheriff's office said there are no known suspects or suspect vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).