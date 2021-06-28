An affiliate of Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was involved in a shootout among people in two cars that left three people injured during the weekend.

The shootout took place along Siegen Lane about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, near the entrance to Interstate 10 westbound. One of the cars fled onto the interstate, while the other stopped “due to damage,” according to Casey Hicks, spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Inside the car that stopped were three people with non-life threatening injuries, including Joseph Robinson, 21, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The source required anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Judge says NBA Youngboy should be in jail pending trial on weapons-related charges A Baton Rouge federal judge says rapper NBA Youngboy should remain jailed until a trial on weapons charges, saying he was "inclined toward rec…

Robinson is a Baton Rouge rapper who performs under the name “BBG Baby Joe,” and is an affiliate of NBA Youngboy, who has been featured on Robinson's songs in the past.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is currently in jail following an indictment in March on charges of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm not registered to him in a federal database.

He was arrested in California following a traffic stop that turned into a brief chase. A Baton Rouge federal judge said Gaulden should remain in jail until his trial, saying Gaulden was “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior.”

+3 In Baton Rouge rapper Gee Money's 2017 slaying, accused killer pleads not guilty An associate of Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy pleaded not guilty Thursday in the 2017 slaying of rival local rap artist Gee Money.

Gaulden and his associates have had a history of gun violence — Gaulden is the founding member of the NBA (Never Broke Again) group, which has feuded against the TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) group over the past few years.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Another group known as the BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) group, of which Robinson is allegedly a member, has been known to work with the NBA group in their rivalry against the TBG. Law enforcement officials have previously described all three groups as gangs.

The feud has been escalating since 2017 following the slaying of Garrett “Gee Money” Burton, a known member of the TBG, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Stuart Theriot.

Deandre Fields, an associate of Gaulden accused in Burton’s death, pleaded not guilty last May to fatally shooting him. He himself was shot in April 2020, and local rapper Lit Yoshi was charged with attempted murder in state court.

The rapper, whose real name is Meiyoshi Edwards, is a TBG member with several other attempted murder charges.

+5 Lit Yoshi's attempted murder trial can include Miami shooting that targeted NBA YoungBoy, judge says When Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi is tried on attempted murder counts stemming from two shootings in the city last year, a jury can hear about…

However, it is unknown as of now if the feud is related to Saturday’s shootout, whether anyone else involved is an associate to Gaulden or who the suspects and other victims might be.

Hicks said Sunday that detectives have obtained little information from the injured people.

Staff writers Lea Skene and Joe Gyan Jr. contributed to this report.