Days after an LSU Ph.D. student was killed in a gas station armed robbery on Airline Highway, detectives are releasing little information about the progress of the case.

Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, 29, of Bangladesh, was found dead at Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that a man entered the building, shot Firoz-Ul-Amin — who was clerking at the counter — and robbed the store before fleeing.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation, which includes processing evidence,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. “Detectives said that releasing further information right now could hinder the investigation.”

Though the gas station was closed and nearly deserted Saturday following the homicide, on Monday afternoon Mr. Lucky’s was open and bustling with the usual customers. Patrons drifted in and out of the store, purchasing cold drinks and cigarettes while an employee pushed a mop across the floor.

The counter, where Firoz-Ul-Amin would have been working at the time of the incident, is encased in a clear, plastic barrier, with a window that can slide open and shut.

Outside on the concrete walkway beside the door, mourners have placed three small flower arrangements against the wall.

Just above the flowers on the corner of the building, security cameras pointed in all directions, surveying the gas pumps and surrounding area. The manager of the gas station, Nasir Bhuiyan, said he has turned all video footage from the night of the shooting over to investigators.

Bhuiyan, also from Bangladesh, said Firoz-Ul-Amin was a family friend who occasionally covered shifts for free when Bhuiyan was short-staffed, and was not an official employee. Firoz-Ul-Amin had reached out about a month ago, Bhuiyan said, and the two connected because they had a home country in common.

“He was a very, very good person,” Bhuiyan said. “I don’t know. A very honest man, a gentleman.”

Firoz-Ul-Amin’s body was discovered in the early hours Saturday when another employee arrived to work in the adjoining restaurant, according to Bhuiyan. She saw the open door and a lot of blood, he said. About an hour later, Bhuiyan showed up to the business and was told by sheriff’s deputies he could not enter the store until the crime scene was clear.

At LSU, where Firoz-Ul-Amin was studying computer science as a doctoral student, a representative from the International Cultural Center has reached out to the Bangladesh Student Organization.

“We have invited them to use the ICC as a venue for whatever kind of celebration of life or remembrance that they would like,” Maureen Hewitt of the International Cultural Center said. “They are talking about holding something like that later.”

LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard said that while a vigil or memorial has not been planned yet, Firoz-Ul-Amin will be part of the Forever Tigers ceremony held in the spring to honor students who have died during the last year.

A donation page unaffiliated with the university also has been established to raise money to send Firoz-Ul-Amin’s body back to Bangladesh and to cover funeral costs in Louisiana.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.