Firefighters on Friday doused a lightning-struck house fire off University Lake, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
BRFD responded around 8:17 p.m. Friday to the home on the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive to find the house roof ablaze, according to a news release sent the following morning. Firefighters extinguished the flames in the attic and brought them under control within 35 minutes.
“Their quick actions saved the structure,” BRFD said. “The rest of the home received water damage.”
The property, valued at $1.6 million, sustained about $300,000 in damage, according to BRFD’s estimate. However, no one was hurt.