Two people are wanted in the shooting death of a 24-year-old in Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting took place on Tuesday shortly after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Street, according to APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson. Deputies had received reports of shots being fired and found 24-year-old Rhyeme Stevenson, who died at the scene.
Detectives are searching for Jermaine Jackson, 21, and Dwayne Junior, also 21, Hudson said. They are both wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
On Friday, Deputies also arrested Kamryn Dantoni, 19, on principal to second-degree murder.
Hudson said the case remains under investigation and more charges may be pending.