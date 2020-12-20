A Baker man fired from inside his mobile home at an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy responding to a 911-hangup Saturday evening but did not hit the deputy, according to booking documents.
The deputy was exiting his vehicle on Pettit Road in Baker when a single gunshot shattered the sliding glass door of the trailer. The deputy was able to get to safety, and John Calloway, 65, emerged from the trailer, holding a shotgun over his head before surrendering himself, according to booking documents.
The deputy was responding with flashing blue lights on to a 911 hang-up from a number listed under the Pettit Road address when the shooting occurred. A dispatcher attempted to call the number back before the deputy arrived but didn't receive a response, according to booking documents.
A search of the trailer found a single shotgun cartridge in the hallway leading up to the sliding glass door. The booking documents say shards of glass from the door impacted the deputy's vehicle and an analysis of the shotgun pellets shows Calloway was aiming at the deputy.
Detectives also found drug paraphernalia inside the trailer, according to the booking documents.
Detectives said Calloway later admitted to them that he smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day and called 911 because he heard noises inside the trailer. Calloway told detectives he fired at the deputy's vehicle when he saw the lights from it, according to booking documents.
Calloway also was booked with illegal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.