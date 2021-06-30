A man accused of killing someone on North Acadian Thruway in May was arrested Wednesday.

Antonio Palmer, 38, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Keldric Lewis, 42, said Baton Rouge Police.

Lewis was found unresponsive on May 1 at about 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Acadian Thruway West. Two days later, he died in the hospital from his injuries.

Palmer is believed to have struck Lewis with an unknown object, killing him.

BRPD said a tip to Crime Stoppers played a vital role in the investigation.

Investigators believe robbery was a motive behind the weekend attack.

Palmer was charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.