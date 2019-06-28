Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brian Buvens, 31, 1984 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Erica Howell, 32, 25681 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, third-offense DWI, headlights required and child restraints violation.
- Codey Mitchell, 30, 5500 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- William Sharpe, 24, 15214 Sunlight Bay Court, Cypress, Texas, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Veronique Templain, 32, 31590 Walker Road North, Walker, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license not on person.