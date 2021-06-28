When Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul got a call on Fathers Day inviting him to the White House, he thought it was a joke.

But the invitation was genuine, and Paul traveled to Washington last week to discuss anti-violence initiatives with President Joe Biden, members of his administration and local leaders from various other cities struggling to contain a tidal wave of gun violence that began during the pandemic last year.

Paul declined interview requests to discuss the meeting last week, but he spoke on a local radio show Monday morning, saying he was pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive the opportunity.

"I thought it was a joke when I got the call," Paul said in an interview with Brian Haldane of radio station WBRP. "I was honored to represent this police department and the community … and talk about the commitment of the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department."

Paul said the president was engaging and interested to hear from him and other local leaders.

"He is what I would consider an active listener. He really listens," Paul said. "He was listening for solutions — what's working, what's not working."

Paul was one of several elected officials and stakeholders from across the country who met with Biden on Wednesday, then attended an afternoon press conference where the president announced his new crime plan. The initiative focuses on bolstering local law enforcement, strengthening anti-violence efforts and cracking down on the "merchants of death" who sell illegal guns.

Biden chose 15 cities and counties to participate in the program, including Baton Rouge — the second smallest jurisdiction, but among those with the highest murder rates. Other participating cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Paul said he would like to think Baton Rouge was selected because its existing efforts to combat violent crime caught the attention of the Biden administration. Local leaders are in the process of deploying teams of "violence interrupters," residents of high-crime areas tasked with breaking the cycles of retaliation fueling an unprecedented murder rate.

During the radio interview, Haldane noted that Paul was the only law enforcement leader who attended the White House meeting. Other attendees included mayors, the New Jersey general and nonprofit leaders.

The meeting was the first of several planned over the next 18 months, when leaders of the 15 participating cities and counties will meet with Biden administration officials to continue the discussion about curbing violent crime.

Nationwide, homicides rose 30% last year — a massive uptick after a decades-long decline affecting cities big and small during the pandemic — and have shown no signs of slowing, according to a fact sheet outlining the Biden plan. The first quarter of 2021 saw a 24% increase over the previous year.

"This is not a time to turn our backs on law enforcement," Biden said during the Wednesday press conference, reiterating his opposition to the "defund police" movement that arose last year.

Biden also noted that Paul is working closely with federal law enforcement to root out violent criminal organizations in Baton Rouge.