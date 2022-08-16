Three teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.
Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Madison Avenue and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
Their injuries were non-life threatening.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available, including a suspect or motive. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
