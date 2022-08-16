police stock (copy)
Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Three teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Madison Avenue and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their injuries were non-life threatening.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available, including a suspect or motive. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments