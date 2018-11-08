A woman died in the hospital after being shot on East Washington Street not far from Baton Rouge City Park early Thursday, police said.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to the 1300 block of East Washington Street around 12:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. The scene is located in south Baton Rouge a few blocks from City Park and McKinley Middle Magnet School.

Coppola said the victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

No additional information was available Thursday morning. The victim has not been identified.

This marks the fifth homicide already this month in Baton Rouge — leaving five people dead in only eight days. The spike comes following a period of relative peace as the homicide rate has fallen over the past several months.

