Baton Rouge residents widely support a number of guns restrictions aimed at curbing mass shootings, according to a new report.

In a survey of 498 residents, 88 percent favored background checks for all gun sales, 78 percent supported more security checkpoints and systems at schools and 68 percent backed raising the legal firearm purchase age to 21 "to prevent mass shootings," according to City Stats. The annual report is issued by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and LSU's Public Policy Research Lab.

There is one gun control method that still divides residents — 49 percent of poll respondents back a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Gun owners and non-owners were split: only 39 percent of those with a firearm support such a ban, while 59 percent of non-owners did.

Following a violent 2017 in which more than 100 people were murdered in East Baton Rouge, local residents are fearful for their safety. Forty-three percent said they don't feel safe walking i their own neighborhoods, up eleven percentage points since 2016, the report notes. A majority of poll participants -- 62 percent -- are more worried that they or a family member will be the victim of a crime. A quarter of respondents said they were the victim of a crime last year, up slightly from the 2017 report.

The most recent poll was conducted in May and June of this year and included 498 East Baton Rouge residents, 31 percent of whom were contacted via landline and 69 percent by cellphone. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percent.

