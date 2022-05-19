Four people were wounded Thursday night when gunfire erupted after Hammond High School's graduation ceremony, law officers said. One person was in custody and those hurt were expected to survive.
Hammond Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the shots were fired as students went to meet their relatives and guests after the celebration on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus.
"We had a normal graduation for Hammond High School within the building," Stilley said. "When our graduates were ready to dismiss and the families were outside to greet them, outside the University Center, that's when the shots began to fire.
"We apologize to our families and to our students that this night, what should have been a very happy occasion for our graduates and their families, ended on such a sad note, and we pray for the families that were impacted directly, and our students, who will always have this memory of this graduation on their minds," Stilley said.
Hammond High underclassmen would work virtually on Friday, while the faculty would work on-campus, she said.
Police Chief Edwin Bergeron and Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said the situation was brought under control quickly.
"The most important thing we need to know is that right now Hammond is safe. Southeastern is safe," Bergeron said. He said no juveniles were among the wounded, and also said that no injury was life-threatening.
Travis said a number of deputies were already at the scene, handling security for the event.
University police said one person was taken into custody.
Melanie Zaffuto, a spokesman for North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, said the hospital had been told quickly about the situation.
"We were notified to expect injured," she said.
Bergeron asked that people who were recording the event share any video that could help in the investigation.