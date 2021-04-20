A man was arrested Monday for an early April shooting in North Baton Rouge that sent one woman to the hospital with three gunshot wounds, according to booking documents.
Tyrese Hill, a 21-year-old man from Baton Rouge, was booked by police into the parish jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Hill's arrest stems from an early morning April 3 incident when officers responded to a domestic shooting call at a home near Airline Highway and Plank Road. There, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence, police said.
The victim told police that Hill, who she had broken up with two days before, knocked on a window at her house asking to be let inside. She refused, eventually cracking open a door with a latch securing it from opening fully and saw Hill with a handgun near his waistband, police said.
Hill then unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry by kicking the door before the victim closed and locked it. Multiple gunshots were then fired into the living room of the residence, striking the victim in both legs and grazing her stomach, police said.
She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.
The victim later identified Hill to detectives from a photograph.