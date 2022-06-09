A 15-year-old was taken into custody Thursday by Baton Rouge Police after authorities linked him to a February shootout that killed a young mother as she stood holding her toddler in her front yard.
Police say Dolores Jackson, 36, was a bystander when she was shot and killed by stray bullets during a fight between juveniles outside her Cadillac Street home Feb. 2.
At the time of the shooting, Jackson's family members said she was walking back from an afternoon at the park with her 3-year-old son, who tried in vain to rouse his mother after she collapsed.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Jackson was in no way involved in the incident. "Some people were shooting and she was struck," he said in February.
The teen, who was not named, was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on counts of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun.