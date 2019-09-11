Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Perez Calcote, 38, 10170 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, running a red light, no driver's license, inspection sticker switched, no registration and license plate switched.
- Kennedy Griffin, 35, 9832 Olympic Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Lee Haynes, 83, 6720 E. Upland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and failure to report an accident.
- Katie King, 30, 10330 La. 959, Slaughter, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.