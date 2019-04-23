A 37-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of pocketing $20,000 he was paid to rebuild a flood-damaged Ascension Parish home.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ellis St. Pierre, of Lafayette, has been arrested and booked on counts of residential contractor fraud.
An APSO investigation found St. Pierre was paid $40,000 for construction work that wasn't completed.
St. Pierre paid back $20,000, authorities said, but didn't refund the $20,000 balance.
He has since posted $20,000 bond.
No other details were provided.