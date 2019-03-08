Clint LeBourgeois was arrested Friday after threatening a man with a loaded gun on a residential street in Baker, following him to his home and trapping him in the driveway, an arrest report says.
LeBourgeois, 29, who told sheriff's deputies he lives on Millerville Road in Baton Rouge, was booked into parish prison on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm, the report says. Records show LeBourgeois previously lived on Lancewood Drive in Baker, a couple blocks from where the incident occurred.
The victim told deputies he was driving through the neighborhood when he turned a corner and LeBourgeois was blocking the roadway, his vehicle angled across the street. The accused pointed a semi-automatic rifle at the victim, and the man swerved around LeBourgeois’ vehicle and drove to his home nearby, the report says.
The victim blew his horn repeatedly to alert his mother, who called East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, while LeBourgeois pulled his vehicle into the driveway behind the victim and blocked him in, the report says.
When deputies arrived, the loaded gun was resting on LeBourgeois’ passenger seat. A round was in the chamber and the gun was in the “fire” position, the report says. LeBourgeois told deputies he did not point the weapon at the victim.
LeBourgeois told deputies he came to the neighborhood, where his mother lives, because she said she heard something outside.