A Denham Springs man was killed early Sunday after his pickup truck ran off the road and struck multiple trees, State Police said.
Hayden Bayham, 22, was ejected from the truck during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a news release.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. when Bayham was driving southbound on La. 447, south of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish. He lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the right side of the road, striking multiple trees and beginning to overturn, Lee said.
Bayham was not wearing a seat belt and impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release.